Scholarships For Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|AYUSH Scholarship Scheme 2025-26
|Description:
AYUSH Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 is offered by the Government of India through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to students pursuing Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses at the Indian institutions/universities/
|Eligibility:
Application is open to students, who are at least 18 years old at the time of admission. Applicants must have completed 12 years of schooling with relevant subjects to pursue specified Bachelor's and Master's degree courses.
|Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of up to ₹43,500 and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|16-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/AYSS4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Gururayaru Foundation Scholarship 2025-26
|Description:
Gururayaru Foundation Scholarship 2025-26 is provided by the Gururayaru Foundation to Indian students pursuing undergraduate studies in recognised institutions. It aims to ensure provisions of quality education to meritorious students through academic scholarships, available to all genders and categories.
|Eligibility:
Application is open to Indian citizens below 22 years old at the time of application. Applicants must have secured admission for the academic year 2025-26 in a recognised institution for graduation. They should be able to demonstrate strong academic achievements along with supporting documents. Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed ₹6,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Full scholarships towards tuition fee for the selected course of study.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/GRFS1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Dr. Reddy's Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2025
|Description:
Dr. Reddy's Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2025 is the initiative of Dr. Reddy's Foundation (NGO) that empowers female students in India, who have passed Class 12 and are willing to pursue a BSc. in Natural/Pure Sciences, B.Tech, or MBBS degree programs in one of the specified institutions.
|Eligibility:
Application is open to Indian female students who have passed Class 12 from a recognised Board with a strong academic record and are willing to pursue a B.Tech in Natural/Pure Sciences, MBBS, or BSc. degree program in one of the specified institutions across India.
|Prizes & Rewards:
₹80,000 per annum for three years of study.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-10-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/RFTS4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 4:
|National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for ST Students 2025-26
|Description:
National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for ST Students 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for Master's, PhD, and postdoctoral degree holders belonging to the ST category. It aims to provide opportunities for ST students to pursue higher education in institutes or universities abroad.
|Eligibility:
Application is open to students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category and holding a Master's degree, PhD or postdoctoral degree. The applicants must have secured 55% marks or equivalent in the previous qualifying examination and satisfy their respective age requirements. They must have an annual income of less than ₹6,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Annual maintenance allowance of USD $15,400 and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/NOSF1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
courtesy - buddy4study.com