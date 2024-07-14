Security and Scientific Technical Research Association, Rashtriya Raksha University, Unveils Comprehensive Report on "Curbing Betting and Gambling in India: A National Security Imperative"

New Delhi: The Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA), operating under the Rashtriya Raksha University along with India Future Foundation,a leading tech-policy think tank, released a comprehensive report titled "Curbing Betting and Gambling in India: A National Security Imperative." This report was presented during a recently held roundtable discussion, which was attended by luminaries from the government and public sector, the United Nations, research bodies, and advisory groups.



Speaking at the event, Colonel Nidhish Bhatnagar, Director of the School of Applied Sciences, Engineering, and Technology and the Managing Director of SASTRA, emphasized the critical nature of illegal betting and gambling. "These activities are not just recreational; they are conduits for numerous illicit activities, including money laundering, terror financing, and organized crime. Such entities pose a major threat to national security by exploiting the loopholes in the existing legal system. Amending our legal framework to establish a centralized response and enforcement mechanism, including appropriate laws to curtail such activities, is crucial to safeguard our systems." he added.

The report covers several critical aspects, including the historical context and current legal framework, government actions and their effectiveness, trends in illegal betting and gambling activities supported by case studies, national security implications, and detailed recommendations for a robust regulatory regime and international cooperation.

India Future Foundation's Founder, Kanishk Gaur, emphasised the urgency and said, "The unlawful activities and user harm caused by illegal betting and gambling platforms requires a concerted effort on the part of the Government of India. The recommendations in the report have been carefully designed to address the national security risks emanating from the practices employed by these platforms, which continue to operate with impunity.”

The journey to curbing illegal betting and gambling activities in India is a multifaceted challenge that requires a coordinated and sustained effort from various stakeholders. The stakes are high, as these activities not only erode the economic stability of our nation but also threaten national security and the well-being of citizens. The recommendations put forth in this report are designed to create a comprehensive and cohesive approach to combating illegal betting and gambling in India. By establishing a robust regulatory framework, enhancing enforcement mechanisms, and fostering international cooperation, we can address the multifaceted challenges posed by these activities.

The discussions during the round table aimed to highlight the multifaceted risks associated with illegal betting and gambling, including their national security implications. It also critically evaluated the existing legal and regulatory frameworks, identifying gaps that need to be addressed. Based on comprehensive research, actionable recommendations were presented to curb these activities and promote a safe and thriving online gaming ecosystem in India.