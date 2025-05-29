Shaping future-ready engineers: AI-focused B.Tech programme

As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science reshape industries worldwide, India faces a critical challenge: bridging the growing gap between academic training and industry demands. In an exclusive interview with Young Hans, Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder & CEO of NxtWave, discusses the motivations, innovations, and vision behind a new B.Tech program aimed at transforming tech education through a deep focus on AI, hands-on learning, and real-world application.

Reimagining engineering education for the AI era

The idea behind launching this new B.Tech program stemmed from a pressing need to modernize engineering education in India. As per the Economic Survey 2023–24, nearly 65% of India’s population is under 35, yet only about half are considered employable. The education system, while vast, is often outpaced by rapid technological advances.

"The demand for AI and ML talent is soaring—over 50% year-on-year," says Rahul. "Yet, only 26% of tech graduates have the industry-relevant skills needed today."

Unlike traditional computer science degrees that treat AI and data science as optional or peripheral, this program integrates them at the core of its curriculum. Rather than teaching outdated methods like classical machine learning alone, it emphasizes deep learning, generative AI, and even the emerging field of Physical AI—technologies that are driving innovation in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and intelligent systems.

From day one: Learning by building

Hands-on learning is central to the program’s philosophy. Students dive into real-world AI, robotics, and IoT projects starting in their very first year. With access to cutting-edge labs, physical AI kits, and industry-grade platforms, students develop more than 50 projects by graduation.

Industry experts from top tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft regularly lead masterclasses, ensuring that students stay connected to current trends and technologies. An advanced, AI-powered learning platform further personalizes assignments and feedback, enabling growth at an individual level.

This experiential approach yields impressive outcomes. For instance, first-year students recently built and demonstrated a self-driving car that caught the attention of Shinpei Kato, a global leader in autonomous mobility. Other standout innovations include **Questify**, a gamified productivity tool built using generative AI, and **Innfill**, a tech-enabled car wash startup launched by a student and already gaining paying users.

Future-proofing careers in an AI-driven world

Looking ahead, Rahul emphasizes that AI, ML, and data science will be the bedrock of innovation across all sectors—from healthcare and education to agriculture and finance.

Conclusion

As industries rapidly transform, this innovative B.Tech program is setting a new benchmark for engineering education in India. By focusing on emerging technologies, real-world skills, and continuous learning, it’s empowering a new generation of engineers to thrive in an AI-first world.

Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder & CEO, NxtWave and NIAT







