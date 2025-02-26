Shaping future-ready learners: Key skills and innovations ahead

The rapidly evolving landscape of technology, economy, and society demands an innovative approach to learning. This brief explores the key skills and innovations that will define future-ready learners, including adaptability, digital literacy, and critical thinking. With emerging trends in AI, personalized learning, and hybrid education models, the future of education will prioritize continuous growth and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex world.

In 2025, learning will transform and shape the future of education. It will be driven by technological revolutions in AI, a focus on global citizenship, and the evolving nature of work. Last year, LinkedIn’s Jobs On The Rise report highlighted that almost two-thirds of the jobs are new to India, and half of these roles didn’t exist 25 years ago.

Some of these new jobs, such as robotics technician, sustainability analyst, and behavioral therapist, are indicative of the changing priorities of a new world where new-age skill workers will need to adapt to shifting geopolitical, environmental, societal, and technological needs.

Every company is a tech company today. Like businesses, all job roles now require a certain degree of tech literacy and the adaptability to embrace and adopt innovative technologies. Schools and universities have already started incorporating AI and robotics into their curriculum. The future of work, as the World Economic Report puts it in their recent The Future of Jobs Report, will observe the use of Generative AI (GenAI) to augment and not impair human potential. Workers will be expected to possess the right mix of hard and soft skills to thrive in today’s work environments.

A few key trends are shaping school education in 2025 and influencing how learners will prepare themselves to embrace a rapidly changing world.

21st century skills have arrived in the classroom

No longer should there be a hard separation between the vocational and academic streams in the curriculum. Aptly known as human or human-centric skills—skills that AI cannot replace—learners will need to cultivate abilities that require them to think creatively, work collaboratively, and foster strong connections with people. Alongside cognitive skills, adaptability and collaboration will be the key human skills to cultivate success in this new era. Schools and educators will need to weave these skills into learning experiences and common core instruction and introduce subjects that will help students develop them.

GenAI meets Genalpha, beta & beyond

According to a report by UNESCO, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education today, innovate teaching and learning practices, and accelerate progress toward SDG 4 (quality of education). While Generative AI (such as chatbots like ChatGPT) is already in use, learners in 2025 will focus on developing a fundamental understanding of AI concepts, including prompt engineering. This includes understanding the basics of AI models, their applications across various business functions, and the ethical considerations surrounding their use.

Focus on climate education

The 2025 Global Risks Report places a strong emphasis on environmental challenges, underscoring their critical role in shaping our collective future. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrating them into everyday education has been a long-standing focus in schools. Survey reports suggest that GenZ cares more about sustainable buying decisions than brand names, while GenAlpha wants to participate in safeguarding the environment. Learning about climate change will go beyond just awareness and involve the integration of climate education into core curricula, learning about climate financing for education, and investing in climate-resilient school infrastructure.

Upskilling and lifelong learning

Learners across age groups will need to upgrade their skills and develop new abilities to remain employable. The world has seen over nine AI hype cycles, and clearly, we still need human intervention in education. Educators will need to learn new skills alongside their students. They will need to develop new ways of teaching these skills and let go of traditional teaching methods. Learning beyond school hours and introducing nano- and micro-learning to address our limited attention spans will ensure that we are not just absorbing information but creating opportunities for lifelong learning.

Getting future-ready,

are we?

Our future is a bright, colorful canvas where we will infuse a technology-enabled and human-centered approach to learning. For educators, students, and professionals alike, being future-ready means more than just keeping up with technological advancements. It involves cultivating a mindset that prioritizes human connection and emotional intelligence, as these will be the pillars that sustain learners in an increasingly automated world. As we navigate this evolving landscape, core skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, and critical thinking will be essential. However, it will not just be about acquiring technical knowledge; empathy, cooperation, and respect for diversity will be just as crucial for learning.

(The author is Chief Academics Officer, Get Set Learn)