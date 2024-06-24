Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces the Launch of ’Shiv Nadar School of Law’

Shiv Nadar University Chennai, an initiative by Shiv Nadar Foundation, unveils the Shiv Nadar School of Law. Starting in August 2024, the school will offer a five-year BA.LLB program. Approved by the Bar Council of India, the law school features faculty trained at top universities worldwide and world-class infrastructure. In addition, twenty percent of the faculty will be active legal practitioners and the placement team will have industry experience. The intake of the inaugural batch is expected up to 60 students and applicants can register at https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/application-form-for-school-of-law . The last date to register for the program is 10th July 2024.

Shiv Nadar School of Law is established on the lush green SNU Chennai campus, which comprises well-equipped libraries and world-class research facilities. SNU Chennai is a hub for intellectual exploration and innovation, and the Shiv Nadar School of Law stands poised to cultivate India’s best legal professionals and scholars.

Prof. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai, said, "We are excited to introduce the Shiv Nadar School of Law, which will prepare aspiring legal minds into the world- class attorneys. The curriculum has been framed on global best practices, to ensure that students develop a broad foundation and diverse skills necessary for a successful career. Given the increasing complexity of legal issues, the role of quality law schools has never been more crucial. We are committed to ensuring that every student gains a solid grounding in foundational, substantive, and procedural law from world-class faculty members.”

Prof. Shivprasad Swaminathan, Dean & Professor of the Shiv Nadar School of Law, said- "Our goal is to create a new generation of lawyers who are not only proficient in legal doctrine but also possess the practical skills required to forge successful legal careers. The Shiv Nadar School of Law will emphasize on tacit knowledge of the law—which involves a kind of aesthetic legal sensibility which will enable students to transcend narrow silos and think in creative ways required to address contemporary and future legal challenges."

Admission process: Candidates can apply for admission via CLAT and LSAT-India scores, or via grades of class 10 and Class 12. Shortlisted students will be called for an interview.

Tuition Fees & Scholarship:

· For Indian students: INR 3,95,000/-

· NRI/OCI students: INR 5,95,000/-

· For foreign students: INR 7,90,000/-

The school will also be offering a generous scholarship scheme to extend financial aid for up to one-third of their incoming batch of students in 2024, including some full tuition waivers.

Internships and placements: Students will benefit from yearly internships and support from a highly competent placement team, preparing them not just for their first job but for a lifelong career.