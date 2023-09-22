Silver Oaks International Schools to provide succor to underprivileged

Hyderabad: Silver Oaks International School – a 22-year-old institution, nurturing both character and competence with an innovative pedagogy and an indigenous research-led curriculum; is hosting a unique charitable pop-up event - Silver Oaks Street Store on Sunday 24th September 2023 at Silver Oaks International School, Bachupally and Silver Oaks International School, Wadakpally, Beeramguda in Hyderabad.



As part of the initiative, the students of Silver Oaks International Schools, are collecting unused and redundant articles, Books, toys, old clothes in good condition, and other utility items from their homes and that of their relatives and friends. The underprivileged can visit the Silver Oaks Street Store hosted at the Silver Oaks International School at Bachupally or Beeramguda on Sunday 24th September, 2023 between 9.00 am and 12.00 noon and choose and own items of utility for personal use.

Interested good Samaritans can be part of this noble initiative by contributing such items to the Silver Oaks Street Store, that may not be of use anymore, but are in good condition for others to use. They can also create awareness among the impoverished families engaged with them, to avail the opportunity and own needy items from the Silver Oaks Street Store. This way they can join the mission to bring joy in the lives of those who can’t afford some of the basic necessities.