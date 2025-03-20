SLP Climate Leadership Certificate Programme launched

Mumbai : Sustain Labs Paris (SLP), has launched the SLP Climate Leadership Certificate programme to equip current and aspiring climate leaders with the skills to drive impactful change.

Designed for professionals across public and private sectors, the programme emphasises science-driven climate action, purpose-driven leadership, and personal growth. It features a self-paced learning model, an immersive Climate Leaders Retreat in Dubai, and one-on-one mentorship to develop innovative sustainability solutions.

Applications are now open, with the programme commencing on May 12, 2025, and the retreat scheduled alongside GITEX Impact 2025 from October 10-12 in Dubai. To apply or inquire about the programme, visit [email protected].