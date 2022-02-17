Some Colleges Choose To Provide Students With More Flexible Learning Environment

Despite Delhi University reopening today, some colleges have opted to implement a much more flexible approach for first-year students, while others have decided to offer outstation students a little extra time to travel to Delhi.



Though DU announced that all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes would resume offline classes on February 17, it also announced that first-year students' examinations, which will begin on March 23, will be held online in open book mode.



This means that these students would only be able to spend 20 days offline before having to take online exams. Outstation students should not be alarmed, as several universities, including Miranda House, have opted to maintain the online option accessible for them.

Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that they are neither giving a statement to first-year students that they are implementing the hybrid model, but they have simply informed students not to panic and that they will not be penalised academically if they do not show on campus. They have had a number of requests from students, particularly those who live distance ahead. They were not putting any pressure on them because there are just 20 days remaining in the semester.

Motilal Nehru College, on the other side, has announced that the leftover semester for first-year students will be administered online.

Meanwhile some universities provide freedom in a unique way. Outstation students will be given a week of resettlement time at Daulat Ram College, and offline classes will begin on February 23 rather than this week. From February 17 to 22, online teaching and learning will be discontinued to allow students to go to Delhi.