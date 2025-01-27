SPARC 2025: Bengaluru’s Largest School Science Competition Focused on Youth Innovation for Sustainability Concludes successfully

January 2025 Tan90, a pioneering education startup dedicated to revolutionizing STEAM education in India and Khoj, a STEM advocacy initiative focused on low-resource schools, today successfully concluded SPARC 2025 (Sustainable Projects and Research Challenge), a city-wide competition empowering young minds to reimagine a sustainable future for Bengaluru. SPARC 2025 invited students from grades 6 to 10 to design solutions aligned with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world prototyping. The competition received 750 submissions from 85 schools, showcasing the city’s remarkable talent and passion for innovation.

After an extensive selection process, 26 outstanding projects were chosen for the grand finale held on January 25, 2025.

Winners and Awards

Darshil L Reddy from S.E.A. International School won the top prize for their project Cloud Rain.

Aditri Gupta from Surana Vidyalaya secured the second position for their project Affordable and Portable Device for Detection of Micro and Nano Plastic Particles.

Qurath Ul Ain and A Huda from Ilma International School claimed the third prize for their project Plucker.

The winning schools received cash prizes, with the top school winning a STEM lab worth ₹3,00,000. Additionally, the top three schools earned exclusive visits to leading deep-tech startups in Bengaluru.

The event was graced by Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairperson of the Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Co-founder of Tessolve, who served as the Chief Guest. Mr. SD Shibulal, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Infosys, and Founder of Shikshalokam, delivered the keynote address.

Prominent leaders like Aniruddha Banerjee (Switchon), Gadadhar Reddy (NoPo Nanotechnologies), and Siva Teja Kakileti (Niramai Health Analytix) shared their journeys, inspiring students to explore careers in STEM.

Speaking at the event, Medha Krishnan, CEO of Tan90, commented, “SPARC 2025 has sparked a movement that celebrates innovation, sustainability, and creativity among students. This initiative is a testament to what young minds can achieve when provided with the right tools and opportunities. With SPARC, we aim to expand this platform nationwide, ensuring accessibility and affordability for all.”

Ananya Ganapathy, Founder of Khoj, added, “The overwhelming response to SPARC proves that experiential learning fuels curiosity and problem-solving. Khoj’s mission is to expand these opportunities and create a mentor network to inspire more students year-round.”

Kumari Shibulal, Founder and Chairperson, Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, shared “SPARC 2025 has reinforced my belief that the next wave of innovation lies in the hands of our youth. What we witnessed today is not just creativity, but the potential to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. When we invest in young minds and give them the right platforms, the impact is limitless."

Sparc 2025 was organised by Tan90, an education startup transforming STEM education in India, co-hosted by Khoj, a STEM advocacy initiative focused on low-resource schools. The event celebrated the creativity, ingenuity, and commitment of Bengaluru’s youth to build a greener, cleaner, and more resilient city.