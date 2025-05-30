Spot Hires & Global Placements Dominate Pearl Academy’s Portfolio 2025

Bengaluru: Pearl Academy, India’s leading creative education institution, hosted Portfolio 2025, its flagship annual graduation showcase, at its Bengaluru Campus today.

The showcase highlighted a bold vision for the future, with students presenting cutting-edge, globally relevant projects that blended AI, sustainability, and disruptive design thinking across fashion, styling, interior, communication, textile, and product design.

The 2025 placement season saw four students secure international placements with Dubai’s Apparel Group, while multiple spot hires were made by top brands including Rocketium, Cap Gemini, Pernia Pop Up Shop, Christian Louboutin, Reliance Brands, TJX, J.J. Valaya, Ritika Mirchandani, Snapdeal, Live Space, Meres Benisant, etc. The placement season kicked off with offers from Pantaloons, Aparna Kaushik Designs, and labels like DYou and Ridhi Mehra, while recruitment processes with Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP, Asian Paints and Ethos are underway.

A Communication Design student from Pearl Academy has received a ₹26 LPA offer for the role of Product Designer from Rocketium, reflecting the institution’s consistent placement performance and growing relevance in the creative-tech space. Additionally, Pearl students are also launching their own ventures. Portfolio 2025 spotlighted this entrepreneurial spirit, reinforcing Pearl Academy’s role in nurturing both employability and enterprise.

Entrepreneurship also took center stage at the Pearl Academy School of Business, with six standout startups—including Shark Tank-featured Aignosis AI—pitching their ideas and receiving grants under Pearl Academy’s incubation program. These startups reflected the institution’s sector-agnostic approach, supporting ventures in fashion, AI, wellness, and beyond, open to both alumni and external innovators.

As part of its philosophy of deep industry integration, Pearl Academy also announced a partnership with EY India, a global leader in consulting, for its management programmes’ specialisation in Data Science and Business Analytics. Through this collaboration, EY India will train Pearl School of Business students on mission-critical skills to achieve success in today's business landscape, such as business intelligence and data visualisation through Power BI and Tableau. All students enrolled in the new BBA and MBA programmes will also receive a certification from EY India, further enhancing their industry readiness and global outlook.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said, “Creativity is not just the ability to make—it is the courage to reveal, the instinct to question, and the will to transform. Each idea born in the classroom finds its voice in Portfolio, where imagination takes its first professional breath. This showcase is more than a graduation—it's a declaration of possibility. To our graduating class: the world awaits your vision, your values, and your courage to shape what comes next.”

The event culminated in a graduate fashion show at the campus, celebrating each student’s unique design voice. Every collection told a distinct story of inspiration, innovation, and disruption—revealing the technical skill and conceptual thinking behind their creations. More than a showcase, this presentation highlighted their evolution into industry-ready designers, embodying Pearl Academy’s commitment to nurturing tomorrow’s creative leaders. The immersive experience was brought alive by interactive workshops and installations encouraging dialogue between academia and industry. Students gained vital industry exposure and networking opportunities, connecting directly with potential employers, collaborators, and mentors.

With real-time mentorship from industry leaders, exposure to global opportunities, and a platform that merges creativity with enterprise, Portfolio 2025 once again proved why Pearl Academy remains a frontrunner in shaping India’s creative economy.