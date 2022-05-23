SSC exams from today

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC examinations in the state from Monday.

Around 5.09 lakh students will be appearing for the examination held in 2,861 centres across Telangana. Out of them, 2.58 lakh are boys, while the remaining 2.51 lakh are girls. According to BSE officials, examinations will be commencing from May 23 and will conclude on June 1. A total of 33,000 invigilators have been appointed for all the centres. All the centres are equipped with CCTV cameras. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, 144 flying squads have been constituted. Students should not carry any paper except hall tickets. Carrying cell phones, calculators, or any electronic devices into the examination centres is strictly prohibited.

Officials said, "Keeping in mind the hot temperatures, all the necessary arrangements, including placing water pitchers in all rooms, have been made.

Asha workers have been deployed at all the centres, medical and health department staff along with medical kits that consist of ORS packets along with first aid kits will be available at all examination centres. Also RTC buses will be plying before and after the exams for the convenience of students, the officials said.

All the centres will be sanitized daily. Wearing of masks would be compulsory. Orders have been issued to close the xerox shops near the examination centres, they added.

As this academic year, students had hardly attended the physical classes, the board conducting the examination based on 70 percent syllabus.

Candidates will be permitted into the centres one hour prior to the commencement of the examination that are scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 12.45pm with a grace time of 5 minutes. After that they will not be allowed to enter the centre. For any details or help, students and parents can contact the helpdesk on phone number 23230942.