SSC GD 2021: Exam to start on November 16; Find Schedule on ssc.nic.in

The Personnel Selection Commission, SSC has published the schedule of upcoming exams along with the dates of the SSC GD 2021 Police Examination. According to the notice, now available on ssc.nic.in, the SSC GD 2021 exam would begin on the 16th November 2021 and would conclude on December 15, 2021. In addition to the SSC GD 2021 exam date, schedule for the CHSL 2019 skill test, the Delhi Police have also launched SI and Stenographer C&D.



The full SSC 2021 exam schedule is provided below for quick reference. Candidates are advised to take note of the same and check it on the official website: ssc.nic.in. As for the SSC GD 2021 exam admission card, they will likely be released about 3 weeks before the exam dates. Candidates will be asked to download it from the various regional websites.

SSC 2021: Exam Schedule for GD Constable, Stenographer and other exams

Exam Name Exam Date

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 - Skill Test November 3, 2021

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 - Paper II November 8, 2021

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 - CBT November 11, 2021 November 15, 2021

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 - CBT November 16, 2021 - December 15, 2021

Please note that the previously shared schedule is only provisional and may change keeping in view the current situation. The official notice posted reads: "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic." Therefore, registered candidates are advised to check the official website ssc.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.