SSC publishes notice for SSC JE, Steno recruitment 2020

SC JE, Steno Recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published an important notice on its official website, ssc.nic.in for the SSC JE, Steno Recruitment 2020. The commission in the notice stated that candidates who are applying for the JE 2020 and Stenographer group C and D 2020 exam need to submit their online application ahead of the deadline and should not wait till the last dates.



The notice reads:

"Aspiring candidates of the Junior Engineer exam 2020 and stenographer grade C and D exam 2020 are hereby advised in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 30.10.2020 and 04.11.2020, respectively and should not wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of applications,"

SSC JE, Steno Recruitment 2020: Important information

On October 1, SSC published the official notification for junior engineer recruitment, and on October 10 it released for Stenographer Group C and D 2020 recruitment.

October 30 is the last date to apply for the junior engineer exam, and November 4 is the last date for the application of the stenographer 2020 exam.

For JE recruitment SSC will conduct the computer-based test (tier 1) from March 22 to 25, 2021, and for Stenographer recruitment from March 29 to 31, 2021.