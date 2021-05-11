SSC results to be based on FA-1 marks

Hyderabad: Telangana State government on Monday announced that SSC results for the academic year 2020-21 would be declared on the bases of Formative Assessment -1.

Following this, the process for the awarding grades will start in the next couple of days.

It may be mentioned here that the State government had decided to cancel the SSC examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID and promote the students.

However, the issue has been waiting for the State government nod to take a final decision on the criteria to process, award the grades for the declaration of the results.

Results for about 5.7 lakh students pursuing Class X are to be processed. However, as announced earlier the Board will hold examinations when the conditions are conducive in which students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded will be allowed to appear for the examinations.

The marks which will be secured in the same will be treated as the final marks of the students obtained, the sources added.