Staff Selection Commission notifies 1,324 jobs

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has given good news to the unemployed who are waiting for Central government jobs. It has issued a notification for the recruitment of more than 1,000 Junior Engineer jobs. This year the registration process for Junior Engineer Examination has started. Eligible candidates are advised to apply online. The application deadline has been fixed as August 16.

Officials said that the computer-based examination to be conducted for the candidates has been scheduled in October.

Vacancies:

Border Roads Organization (Men Only) JE(C): 431, JE(E&M): 55, Central Public Works Department JE(C): 421, JE(E): 124, Central Water Commission JE(C): 188. JE(M): 23, Farakka Barrage Project JE(C): 15, JE(M): 6, Military Engineer Services JE(C): 29, JE(E&M): 18, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbor Works) JE(C): 7, JE(M): 1, National Technical Research Organization JE(C): 4, JE(E): 1, JE(M): 1

Qualifications: The qualifications of the candidates will vary depending on the post applied for.

Application Fee: Rs.100 (Exemption for Women, SC, ST, Disabled, Ex-Servicemen)

Application Procedure: Online application should be done on the official website of SSC.