Students carry 75-meter-long India flag

Hyderabad: Resonance Educational Institutions, Hyderabad celebrated Republic Day, with Girl students forming a long human chain and conducting a parade of students carrying a 75-meter-long India flag aloft here on Friday.

Bharatheeyam Satyavani, Motivational Speaker; Founder, Bharateeyam, Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Hyderabad Centres; Markandeya, COO, Resonance Hyderabad Centres were present in the parade. Over 600 girl students from the college participated in the celebrations.