Study abroad: How to crack IELTS and PTE

Are you planning to pursue higher education in Australia? If so, one of the first steps is proving your English language proficiency. To obtain a Student Visa (subclass 500), international students must pass standardized tests such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or the Pearson Test of English (PTE). These exams assess your ability to communicate effectively in English—an essential skill for academic success. While preparing for these exams may seem like a daunting task, the right strategies can help you excel and secure admission to your dream university.

Understand the Exam Format

Understanding the pattern of these exams is the first step toward success. Both IELTS and PTE assess your listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills, but they follow different formats. IELTS offers both paper-based and computer-based options and includes tasks such as essay writing, reading comprehension, and face-to-face interviews. In contrast, PTE is fully computer-based, relying on automated scoring and featuring tasks like summarising spoken content and responding to prompts via a microphone. Knowing these differences will help you choose the right exam and prepare accordingly.

Plan Your Preparation

A structured study plan is essential for achieving a high score. First, check the score requirements of your target universities—most Australian institutions expect an IELTS score of 6.5 or higher, with no section below 6.0, or a PTE score of at least 65. Identify your strengths and weaknesses, focusing more on areas that need improvement. Instead of last-minute cramming, follow a steady study routine that allows for consistent improvement.

Practice Makes Perfect

Taking full-length mock tests under timed conditions will help you simulate the real exam experience and build confidence. After each test, take time to analyse your performance, identify your strong areas and focus on improving weaker sections. Adjust your study plan accordingly to ensure steady progress.

Seek Expert Guidance

If self-study feels overwhelming, enrolling in coaching classes for IELTS or PTE can be beneficial. Professional trainers can provide personalised feedback and targeted strategies to help you improve your performance and achieve your desired score.

Ace Each Section with Smart Strategies

Each section of the exam requires a specific approach. For the Listening section, practice taking notes and focus on key details. In Reading, skim through passages first to get a general idea before answering questions. When tackling the Writing section, plan your response in advance to ensure clarity and structure. In Speaking, aim for fluency and confidence rather than perfection. PTE test-takers should also practice automated scoring tasks like summarising texts and responding to audio prompts to familiarise themselves with the test format.

Stay Confident on Exam Day

Confidence and a calm mindset play a huge role in your success. Get a good night’s sleep before the exam, arrive early at the test centre to avoid unnecessary stress, and stay focused throughout the test. Even if you make a small mistake, don’t dwell on it—keep moving forward with confidence.

Final Thoughts

Cracking the IELTS and PTE is not just about language proficiency—it’s about strategy, perseverance, and confidence. With the right mindset and preparation, you can turn this challenge into an opportunity, bringing you one step closer to studying at a top Australian university. Stay committed, trust your efforts, and embrace the journey towards your academic aspirations.

(The author is Founder & CEO Infinite Group)