Summer holidays for schools from today




Hyderabad: The State Department of Education has announced summer holidays for schools from April 24 to June 11. At a meet held on Tuesday, officials said that all schools will have 49 holidays, and the schools will reopen on June 11.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to improve the school infrastructure and other amenities in the schools, with all such works to be taken up during the summer holidays at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The works are expected to be completed by June 5, ahead of the reopening of the schools.

For junior colleges, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has already notified summer vacation from March 31 to May 31. The junior colleges will reopen on June 1.

