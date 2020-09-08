SVVU approves PG regulations

Tirupati: SV veterinary University has approved it's new common PG regulations for all the faculties ( Veterinary, Fisheries and Dairy) on Tuesday Executive Council Meeting. The EC meeting was held here in SVV admin building. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Padmanabha Reddy chaired the meeting, other members have participated in the meeting through virtually.

In the meeting, University authorities discussed over approval of CAS Recruitment guidelines and approval of Direct recruitment guidelines.

University has given a big relief to its students that, no hike in the prescribed fee structure during this academic year to students due to COVID. The VC convinced the members in fees hiking issue.

And also EC took decision on ICAR Seats 25% quota allotment to different departments.

In the meeting University Registrar Pf Srinivasulu, deans Chandra Shekhar Rao, Ramana and others were present.