Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap

New Delhi: Talent acquisition and management startup HireMee, which has partnered several state boards of technical education, universities and colleges in the country to provide AI-proctored assessments, on Sunday said it has now entered Karnataka to help bridge the skill gap.

Two state bodies charged with skill development and digital economy -- Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) -- partnered with the SaaS-based skilling platform t0 help identify hidden talent in the state with a view to enhance their employability.

As part of its MoU with KSDC, HireMee will conduct a 100-minute assessment of all candidates registering on the Karnataka Skill Connect portal. The assessment test for the registered job aspirants will cover seven parameters -- verbal, logic, quantitative, personality, communication, computers, and a core technical subject.

As part of the ‘Future Digital Jobs’ initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) 1,000 candidates will get assessed on the HireMee platform, according to Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM.

The assessment test is made available on HireMee’s AI-enabled mobile application at no cost to the candidates.

“HireMee is driven by its mission to enhance employability using technology and help companies discover hidden diamonds from all corners of the country. We continue to partner with forward-looking states to help youth enhance their skills using HireMee’s platform and AI-based insights,” said Chocko Valliappa, Founder, HireMee.

The assessment score of test takers will be shared with companies looking to hire skilled candidates. Each assessment test taker will also receive her assessment score to work on improvement areas. The aspirants also get to scan through suitable job openings on the HireMee platform.

HireMee already has a partnership with the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to offer assessment of youth at no cost.