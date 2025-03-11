TalentSprint launches generative AI programme for professionals

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, a global leader in DeepTech education, has announced an executive-friendly, four-month Generative AI Foundations and Applications programme. Designed for both emerging and current working professionals, the program offers cutting-edge AI skills and hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving world of Generative AI.

With the Generative AI market projected to reach $200 billion by 2032 and AI-generated data expected to account for 10% of all data by 2025, industries worldwide are shifting from data analysis to AI-driven content generation. The demand for professionals with expertise in AI innovation has never been higher.

TalentSprint’s GenAI programme empowers participants to stay ahead in this AI revolution. Covering AI fundamentals to advanced applications, the industry - aligned curriculum includes architectures, prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents, and operationalising AI applications, culminating in a real-world capstone project. The programme features 100% live, online interactive sessions led by expert faculty, with a strong emphasis on weekly labs, case studies, and hands-on projects. Participants also gain proficiency in over 10 industry-leading AI tools, equipping them to drive AI innovation in their fields.

Anurag Bansal, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “Generative AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. Our programme is designed to help professionals not just keep up but lead this revolution, applying AI to solve real-world challenges across diverse sectors.”