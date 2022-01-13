Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Positively Examine The State's Request For NEET Exemption

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to favourably examine the state's proposal for NEET exemption for students seeking admission to medical institutes. Stalin remarked about the 11 new medical government colleges that were unveiled by the Prime Minister virtually unveiled.

The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays a significant part in developing health infrastructure, and they have been continually demanding exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu to maintain this. He urged the Union Government to favourably examine our plea.

He believes the federal government should increase its funding for the state's health infrastructure and programmes. Stalin urged Modi to approve a medical college for each of the six newly constituted districts in the State, citing previous Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's request for a medical college in each district.

Tamil Nadu may be allowed to fill all professional seats, including MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses, on the basis of Class 12 marks alone, according to a memorandum sent to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He also requested the Centre to speed up the development of an AIIMS in Madurai and approve the establishment of a new AIIMS in Coimbatore.

On the all-India quota system, Stalin stated that according to the Supreme Court's scheme, 50% of PG slots and 15% of UG seats are ceded to all-India quota. In addition, all superspecialty seats are given to the pan-India quota. He urged that the government consider enacting laws to allow such seat retention in fully-funded government medical colleges.