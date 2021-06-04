Tamil Nadu Government Yet To Decide For The Class 12 Board Examination

The Tamil Nadu government has stated that it has not made a decision on the Class 12 board examinations since certain teachers and parents in the state have differing opinions on how the tests should be conducted.

Some of the teachers agreed that the exams should be held whereas some parents disagree.

Vijayababu, Principal of a government-aided Higher Secondary, said that When she personally met parents and teachers to produce the report for the state government, she found that the view was completely divided. Only about 20% of the parents have agreed to the proposal, despite the fact that 100% of the examination will be done. Parents are concerned about the health of their children.

Meanwhile, the teachers said that the examinations must be held in some format and that completely canceling the examinations will not benefit and serve justice students in the long run.

As authorized by the Education Department, at least 7,000 Higher Secondary schools in the state have already created a detailed report based on the perspectives of parents and teachers. On Thursday, the report was handed over to the state government.

The state government plans to have an online conference today, with health specialists, educators, academicians, and other concerned citizens, as well as officials from the education department.

According to Education Department sources, a complete report based on the online meeting would be delivered to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

Several students had stated that the delay in the decision is making them nervous as they are not able to predict what the decision would be during the dire situation.

The MDMK and other ultra-Tamil nationalist organizations are pushing for the examinations to be held. In a statement released on Monday, MDMK leader Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold the examinations for Class 12 students.