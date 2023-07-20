  • Menu
Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Wednesday stated that there were technical issues while allotting seats in the Biotechnology course...

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Wednesday stated that there were technical issues while allotting seats in the Biotechnology course during the TS EAMCET-2023 first phase counseling.

According to officials, due to technical issues, all seats in the Biotechnology course offered at JNTU-Hyderabad and CBIT Hyderabad were allotted to MPC stream candidates in the TS EAMCET 2023 first phase counseling.

Taking into account the number of candidates who joined will be considered, and adding that total seats earmarked (33 in JNTU-H and 23 in CBIT) for BiPC stream candidates will be intact and will be placed in BiPC stream admission counseling, said senior officer, JNTU-H.

