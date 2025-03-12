Live
TEDx event celebrates innovation and transformative ideas
Highlights
New Delhi: FORE School of Management hosted a TEDx event, showcasing groundbreaking ideas and innovations that challenge conventional thinking. Centered around the theme Shunya to Infinity, the event brought together visionary speakers who shared powerful insights on creativity, leadership, and societal transformation.
The event featured a dynamic lineup of speakers who explored the limitless potential of ideas:
- Manan Kathuria emphasized self-driven innovation, stating, “When you have a pencil, create something. In the absence of opportunities, we must become the architects of our own destiny.” His talk underscored the importance of initiative in driving change.
- Devesh Mirchandani highlighted the evolving nature of talent and the role of continuous learning, reminding attendees that “Growth is a continuous journey—talent is not fixed.”
- Asmita Chakraborty explored the transformative power of self-perception, explaining, “Shunya is the beginning of transformation. How you see yourself shapes the energy you project.”
- Dr. Rakhi Tripathi addressed innovation through a social lens, urging individuals to recognize privilege as a means to drive meaningful change.
- Ishan Suri reinforced the power of discipline and perseverance, asserting, “Talent is overrated; consistency and focus outshine distractions.”
- Janet Vidhi shared insights on resilience, reminding the audience that “Success isn’t linear—keep showing up every day.”
Prof. Subir Verma reflected, “The exchange of ideas today aligns with our mission to cultivate thought leadership and drive positive change.”
