Telangana: Group-II exams conclude

Hyderabad: The Group-II examinations of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) concluded peacefully on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the exams said that the question paper for both sessions was bit a challenging and time consuming.

Out of the 5,51,855 candidates registered for the exam, 2,51,738 attended the morning session, i.e. Paper-III – Economy and Development and 2,51,486 candidates were present for the afternoon session i.e. for paper IV – Telangana Movement and State Formation.

A few candidates pointed out that especially in Paper III there were a lot of analytical and time-consuming questions. Questions related to population, plans, economic survey, national family health survey, budget, and Central and State government financial policies were mostly seen.

“The question paper proved challenging, with a heavy focus on current affairs and lot of questions on the 2022-23 Economic Survey,” said Suresh, a Group-II candidate.

“Compared to Paper III, Paper IV was moderate, as questions were based on Telangana State formation but it was very time-consuming. Many of us could not finish the paper on time,” said another Group-II candidate.

Meanwhile, a Group-II aspirant L Nagesh fell unconscious while writing the examination at the Government Degree College in Patancheru on Monday. The police rushed him to the Government Hospital in Patancheru. The doctors said that Nagesh had suffered seizure. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Sangareddy for better treatment.