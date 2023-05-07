Telangana Inter results next week

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that the results of the Intermediate first and second-year examinations will be announced by May 13 or before. They board said that they are examining the results, codification and coding process in order to ensure that no technical issue arises.

The board directed the officials to complete the exercise related to the declaration of results early. On May 9, the Board officials will meet Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

This year the intermediate exams were held from March 15 to April 4.

About 9 lakh students appeared for the examination of which 4,82,677 were first-year students, and 4,65, 022 students for the second year. The spot valuation for this has already been completed.