Telangana Inter second-year supplementary exams cancelled

TS inter supplementary exams: All the inter second-year students who failed in the intermediate examinations have been declared as pass as the government has decided to cancel supplementary exams.

The decision has been taken in the view of the increase in the coronavirus cases, said the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Around 1.47 lakh failed students in second-year students have been declared as pass.

The notice issued by the education department said that all the students who failed in the intermediate second-year exams will be passed. The students have been asked to collect the memos from the colleges after July 31.

Meanwhile, the education minister said that the results of the students who had applied for the reverification and revaluation will be declared in 10 days. Over 70,000 students had applied for intermediate reverification and revaluation.