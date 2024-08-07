Telugu Students Demand Tuition Fee Refund from ESLAP Business School in France After Visa Rejections

Hyderabad, India: A group of Telugu students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is appealing for assistance following their unsuccessful attempts to secure tuition fee refunds from ESLAP Business School in Paris. The students were accepted into the Master’s program in Management for the January 2023 intake, but faced visa denials from the French Embassy.

According to the students, the admission conditions stipulate that they are eligible for a full refund of their tuition fees within 45 days of a visa refusal. However, despite repeated attempts to recover their funds, the students claim they have not received any refunds from the institution, even after a span of 16 months.

Of the 22 students who received admission offers from ESLAP, 21 had their visa applications rejected. So far, only 15 students have managed to receive 50% of their tuition fee refunds. Six students are still awaiting the complete refund of their tuition fees, which range from 4000 euros to 5000 euros each.

The affected students have reached out multiple times to Campus France, the French Embassy's education wing, both via email and in person at their office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. They claim that the French educational authorities have not taken legal action against ESLAP Business School despite their complaints.

In a demonstration of their frustration, the students gathered outside the Campus France office last week, calling for intervention from the French government to resolve their refund issues. “We are hopeful that media attention will prompt action from the authorities to expedite our refunds,” said one of the students.

The names of the students and their respective claims are as follows:



1. Suresh Kolakani: 4000 euros

2. Syed Abdul Hameed: 5000 euros

3. Karimmulla Kuncharapu: 4000 euros

4. Shaik Habibulla: 4000 euros

5. Mohammed Abdul Imtiyaz: 5000 euros

6. Waseem Khan: 5000 euros

The group is now urging the French government to take legal action to help them recover their funds and support their quest for justice. The timeline for resolution remains uncertain, but the students are determined to see their case through.