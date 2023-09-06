Live
Ten IIT-Mandi students suspended for ragging
Ten students of IIT-Mandi in Himachal Pradesh have been suspended from academics and hostel till December for ragging freshers, the institute said on Wednesday.
IIT-Mandi has a robust anti-ragging policy and the committee investigating this incident immediately apprised the authorities concerned, the institute said in a statement.
IIT-Mandi has a robust anti-ragging policy and the committee investigating this incident immediately apprised the authorities concerned, the institute said in a statement.
The disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students. This includes a fine of Rs 15,000 and 20 hours of community service; Rs 20,000 and 40 hours of community service; Rs 25,000 and 60 hours of community service, and suspension of 10 students from academics and hostel till December, an official statement said.
IIT-Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus, it added.