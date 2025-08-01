TGBIE extends admission deadline for Intermediate courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday extended the admission deadline for first-year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2025–26, offering much-needed relief to students awaiting the SSC Advanced Supplementary results.

The revised last date for admissions is now August 20, 2025, allowing more time for candidates to enrol in Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, and various Residential and Welfare Junior Colleges across the state.

TGBIE has instructed all affiliated institutions—including Co-Operative Colleges, T.G. Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Colleges, KGBV, TGMRJC, BC Welfare, Incentive Junior Colleges, and Composite Degree Colleges—to ensure that eligible students are admitted promptly.

The TGBIE announced that the admission schedule was extended due to the SSC Advanced Supplementary Results. Accordingly, the revised deadline is August 20, 2025. The extended date is applicable for all affiliated junior colleges across Telangana.

The TGBIE asked the students to verify the affiliation of colleges before seeking admission.

The Board asked that parents and students should consult the official websites—acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in—to confirm whether a Junior College is officially affiliated. Seeking admission in unaffiliated institutions may result in academic complications or invalidation of enrollment.