Live
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
- Andhra Pradesh: Ten gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted amid rise in flood water
Just In
TGBIE extends last date for admissions
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday extended the last date for admissions to first-year intermediate courses...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday extended the last date for admissions to first-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2024–25 up to August 20.
According to TGBIE officials, Junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to admit students into the first year until the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, and a list of such colleges has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS