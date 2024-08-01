TGBIE extends last date for admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday extended the last date for admissions to first-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2024–25 up to August 20.

According to TGBIE officials, Junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to admit students into the first year until the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, and a list of such colleges has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.