TGBIE gives go-ahead to govt jr colleges to hold EAPCET, NEET and JEE classes
Hyderabad: The Telangana government gave the green signal to conduct classes for students to prepare for EAPCET/NEET/JEE from the academic year 2024-25 in all the government junior colleges in the state.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said on Friday that a decision to this effect permitting the board to conduct the classes has been cleared by the State government.
Similarly, it has also cleared a proposal to establish an Academic Guidance, Training and Placement Cell (AGTPC), along with job chart work allocation for each wing at the DIE. For this, the DIE asked to "depute junior lecturers and data entry operators/a junior assistant 'on duty' basis, until the regular arrangements are made."
The DIE has been asked to send a proposal to the government for the sanction and creation of three Junior Lecturer posts, one general stream and two for vocational stream regularly and three data entry operator posts in the AGTPC.