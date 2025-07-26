TGCHE releases admission schedule for PGECET 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the admission counseling schedule for TG PGECET-2025, following a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prof. V. Balakista Reddy. The session included Vice-chairpersons Prof. E. Purushotham and Prof. S.K. Mahmood, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Convener Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, and other committee members.

The notification for the TG PGECET-2025 will be released on July 26 with online registration and certificate upload will be available from August 1 to August 9. The verification of Special Category Certificates for NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports will take place from August 6 to August 8. A list of eligible candidates and any necessary corrections will be available online on August 10. Candidates can enter their Phase I web options from August 11 to August 12, and they will have the opportunity to edit their web options on August 13. The provisional list of selected candidates will be displayed on August 16, and candidates allotted to the colleges should report and pay the fee from August 18 to 21, 2025.

The TGCHE advises students applying for PGECET 2025 to regularly check the official portal https://pgecet.tgche.ac.in/ for updates, guidelines, and slot-booking instructions.