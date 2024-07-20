TGEAPCET counseling – Phase I: Almost all seats filled in CS, related branches

Hyderabad: In the first phase of Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) counselling, the maximum number of seats were allotted in Computer Science and its related branches. Around 53,517 seats were allotted in the first phase, and only 373 seats are vacant in computer science.

According to TGEAPCET officials, the number of candidates who attended for certificate verification is around 96,238 out of the 95,735 who exercised for web options, and the number of seats allotted in the first phase was 75,200, and the number of seats vacant was 3,494. The number of candidates who have given options but did not get allotted is around 20,535.

The number of candidates secured allotments under Economically Weaker Sections Quota (EWS): 6,038 Sports and NCC quota seats earmarked will be considered for allotment in subsequent phases of counselling after receiving priorities from the departments concerned. Around 89 engineering colleges, including 7 universities and 82 private colleges have received 100 per cent admission.

Candidates should download the allotment order and pay the tuition fee through online payment. Also, candidates and parents are advised to make tuition fee payments from their own bank accounts. In the case of refunds, if any, the amount will be remitted back online into the same bank account from which the payment was made.