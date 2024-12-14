TGPSC all set for holding Group-II exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is all set for the upcoming Group II exam that is being scheduled on November 15, 16. According to officials, around 1,401 centres are set up across the State. A total of 5.51 lakh candidates registered for the examination, which will be held in 1,368 centres. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, that is, 10 am to 12:30 pm (paper I and III) and 3 pm to 5 pm (paper II and IV). Candidates will be permitted into the centre from 8:30 am for the morning session exam and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session.

The centre gates will be closed by 9:30 am for the forenoon session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centres after the closing of the gates. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the Commission’s website at https://www.tspsc.gov.in. A passport-size photo of the candidate taken within three months of the examination date has to be pasted with gum at the designated place in the printed hall ticket before coming to the examination centre; otherwise, the candidate’s application is liable to be rejected, said a senior officer.