TGPSC: Group 3 Certificates Verification Postponed
TGPSC has postponed the Group 3 Certificate verification process. It will now be conducted only after the completion of Group 2 recruitments. This decision was taken to avoid issues related to backlog posts.
The Group 3 verification was initially scheduled for 1,388 posts from June 18, 2025, to July 8, 2025, with a reserve day on July 9. But now, TGPSC has announced that the verification has been postponed to prevent any problems arising from remaining backlog posts if Group 2 recruitments are carried out first.
Previously, TGPSC had issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,388 Group 3 posts. The written examination was conducted accordingly, and the results were released on March 15. The latest certificate verification schedule and details of the candidates appearing have been published on the official website.