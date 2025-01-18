TGPSC to release Group-II exam keys today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), which conducted the Group-II services recruitment exam comprising four papers on December 15 and 16, 2024, will release the preliminary keys and master question papers on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on Saturday. Candidates can access preliminary keys and question papers in their login until January 22. The commission will accept objections, if any, on the preliminary keys through a link provided on its website from January 18 to 22 (till 5 pm).

Candidates have been advised to submit their objections only in English, besides uploading proofs substantiating their claims.

Objections submitted through e-mails, personal representations, or in any other form will not be considered under any circumstances, the TGPSC said, adding that any objections received after the last date and time will not be considered.