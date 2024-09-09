The Green School Bangalore Hosts a Sustainable Musical Extravaganza at Annual Concert

Bengaluru : The Green School Bangalore (TGSB), renowned as one of India's first zero-waste schools, showcased an extraordinary musical performance during their Annual Concert . The musical, titled Three Tales with a Twist, was a creative fusion of three classic stories: Mary Poppins, The Wizard of Oz, and Fiddler on the Roof. What made the production truly unique was the use of sustainable sets, all designed and built by the students and faculty.





“Our aim was to minimize the environmental impact of the production by using sustainable set designs made from eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and repurposed wood,” said Usha Iyer, Principal and Director of TGSB. “This Broadway-style production exemplifies how creativity can coexist with environmental consciousness, setting the stage for a greener future in the performing arts.”



Directed by Dr. Ashley Joseph William, an internationally acclaimed director, the musical follows a heartwarming story where Tevye from Fiddler on the Roof and his daughters cross paths with Mary Poppins and *Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Together, they face off against the Wicked Witch of the West, supporting each other through their challenges.



The highlight of the evening was the inauguration of the country’s first School of Cinema on the TGSB campus, launched by renowned filmmaker and National Award-winner, Rajendra Babu Singh.



“With the integration of film studies into the progressive curriculum, students will experience a multisensory, immersive learning environment, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and communication skills,” explained Iyer.



Chief Guest Sharath Bache Gowda, MLA of Hosakote, praised the performers and organizers for their exceptional talent and dedication. He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage through innovative artistic expression. Other notable attendees included Punati Shridhar, IFS, Ajit Acharya, Chairman of VDM India on the Move (NGO), Pramod Srinivas, Director of NPS-Gunjur & Varthur, and Pruthvi Banwasi, Educator, Actor, and Entrepreneur.