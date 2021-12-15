The NAAC Gave Jamia Millia Islamia An 'A++' Rating
- Jamia Millia Islamia received an A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
- According to documents received through an RTI request, the institution spent over Rs 26 lakh in 2015 to provide 'regal treatment' to a council team that came for an inspection.
As per a statement released by the institution on Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia received an A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The council's rating is necessary for the University Grants Commission to award cash and grants to a university (UGC). The cumulative grade point average (CGPA) at Jamia Millia Islamia is 3.61. A++ accreditation requires a CGPA of 3.51 to 4.
This is the highest rating given by the prestigious NAAC to an institution based on a demanding assessment procedure that includes research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation, and governance. The rating is the result of a NAAC peer team review that took place among December 6 and 8, 2021.
JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar remarked that the institution shows the sheer hard work and unremitting effort by all members of the university, including instructors, non-teaching staff, students, and alumni.