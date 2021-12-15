  • Menu
The NAAC Gave Jamia Millia Islamia An 'A++' Rating

Highlights

  • Jamia Millia Islamia received an A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
  • According to documents received through an RTI request, the institution spent over Rs 26 lakh in 2015 to provide 'regal treatment' to a council team that came for an inspection.

As per a statement released by the institution on Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia received an A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The council's rating is necessary for the University Grants Commission to award cash and grants to a university (UGC). The cumulative grade point average (CGPA) at Jamia Millia Islamia is 3.61. A++ accreditation requires a CGPA of 3.51 to 4.

This is the highest rating given by the prestigious NAAC to an institution based on a demanding assessment procedure that includes research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation, and governance. The rating is the result of a NAAC peer team review that took place among December 6 and 8, 2021.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar remarked that the institution shows the sheer hard work and unremitting effort by all members of the university, including instructors, non-teaching staff, students, and alumni.

In the first cycle of NAAC review in 2015, Jamia Millia Islamia received an A.
According to documents received through an RTI request, the institution spent over Rs 26 lakh in 2015 to provide 'regal treatment' to a council team that came for an inspection. The institution had stated at the time that its guest house was being refurbished and that the full 20-member team needed to be accommodated in one area in order to co-operate. They had made a reservation at the nearest accessible hotel at the time.
