The NAAC Gave Jamia Millia Islamia An 'A++' Rating

As per a statement released by the institution on Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia received an A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The council's rating is necessary for the University Grants Commission to award cash and grants to a university (UGC). The cumulative grade point average (CGPA) at Jamia Millia Islamia is 3.61. A++ accreditation requires a CGPA of 3.51 to 4.

This is the highest rating given by the prestigious NAAC to an institution based on a demanding assessment procedure that includes research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation, and governance. The rating is the result of a NAAC peer team review that took place among December 6 and 8, 2021.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar remarked that the institution shows the sheer hard work and unremitting effort by all members of the university, including instructors, non-teaching staff, students, and alumni.

In the first cycle of NAAC review in 2015, Jamia Millia Islamia received an A.