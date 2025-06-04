The Sona Story: The Textile to Tech Journey of Chettiar Industrialist C. Valliappa

Bengaluru: In the pantheon of India’s IT revolution, few real estate addresses are as iconic as Sona Towers on Bengaluru’s Millers Road. And fewer still are the stories as quietly powerful as that of the man behind it—C. Valliappa, the Chettiar industrialist whose foresight laid the very foundations for what would become India’s Silicon Valley moment. Chitra Narayanan’s “The Sona Story” by Bloomsbury captures this remarkable journey with depth, subtlety and a strong narrative pulse.

At the heart of the book lies the gripping account of how Valliappa, a textile magnate with no prior experience in commercial real estate, constructed Sona Towers with unwavering commitment to quality. In 1984, Texas Instruments (TI), the American semiconductor giant, chose this building to house India’s first offshore software development centre using remote uplink using a satellite dish atop Sona Towers—a landmark event that catalysed India’s software exports and tech services boom.

With its wind-tested structures, earthquake-resistant foundation, and uninterrupted power supply, Sona Towers was years ahead of its time. As Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, notes in his advance praise, “Mr Valliappa was the first entrepreneur to work with a global multinational like Texas Instruments to put up India’s first remote software development centre using a satellite dish.” His efforts also unlocked a wave of government support, including the STPI programme, further fuelling Bengaluru’s ascent as a global tech hub.

What makes the book especially compelling is its multidimensional portrayal of Valliappa—not just as a businessman, but as a compassionate human being. Whether it’s his refusal to let a tenant compromise his ethics or his focus on philanthropic efforts in education, healthcare, and rural development, the portrait that emerges is of a man who blended Vyaparam (enterprise) with Dharmam (giving).

As Bhaskar Bhat, former MD of Titan, housed at Sona Towers in its early years, reflects, Valliappa’s life “will go a long way in helping budding entrepreneurs conduct themselves through life.” And IM Kadri, the architect of Sona Towers, aptly calls it “a delightful and inspiring journey.”

The book is gripping, grounded, and full of quiet revelations. A very honest glimpse into how one man’s foresight created a launchpad for big tech dreams. Lovely read, and worth finding a permanent place on bookshelves.

For those interested in entrepreneurship, technology, and the soul of Indian business, The Sona Story is a rich and rewarding read.

By Chitra Narayanan | Published by Bloomsbury India Rs 499