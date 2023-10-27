Live
Just In
This week's Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:
Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:
An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to ₹30,000 per year
Last Date to Apply:
17-12-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
L'Oréal BOOST 2023
Description:
L'Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Eligibility:
*Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.
**If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.
Prizes & Rewards:
Click on the short source URL for more details
Last Date to Apply:
15-12-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24 aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000
For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000
Last Date to Apply:
31-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: