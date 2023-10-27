  • Menu
This week's Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1:

Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description:

An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.

Eligibility:

  • Open for students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
  • Applicants must be enrolled in the first-year of B.Com. program at any of the specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The list of colleges is given below -
    • A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)
    • Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)
    • Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)
    • Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust's Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)
    • Gokhale Education Society's B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)
    • LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)
  • Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12.
  • Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2022–2023.
  • Applicant’s annual family income must be ₹3.6 lakhs or less.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to ₹30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:

17-12-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/KLISP1

Scholarship Name 2:

L'Oréal BOOST 2023

Description:

L'Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Eligibility:

  • Must be studying in the final or pre-final years* of ITI diploma, vocational course, under-graduation, and post-graduation program* at any recognised college or university within India
  • Or must have been employed following their graduation or post graduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.
  • Must be within the age group of 18–30 years
  • The family income of the applicant must be less than INR 8 Lakh (from all sources)

*Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.

**If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.

Prizes & Rewards:

  • Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars to be conducted by industry experts.
  • A three-month free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800 courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world.
  • Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L'Oréal India

Click on the short source URL for more details

Last Date to Apply:

15-12-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/LEAD2

Scholarship Name 3:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24 aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

Eligibility:

  • Girls and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.
  • Female sportspersons aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply.
  • For students pursuing graduation, they must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.
  • Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 (₹5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards:

For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000

For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply:

31-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/DXCS2


