Tirupati: Deputation in education department cancelled

Tirupati: The School Education department of Government of AP has directed the DEO, Chittoor to cancel all deputations which the United Teachers Federation (UTF) claimed as illegal. Following this, the DEO issued orders cancelling all such deputations.

The UTF has earlier held protests against these deputations which are against the rules. They also held a huge dharna at DEO office in Chittoor in which MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy, UTF state and district leaders took part.

Collector M Hari Narayanan assured the teachers that corrective steps will be taken after going through the matter. The government has asked the Regional Joint Director of School Education, Kadapa to inquire the matter and submit the report. Based on his report, the government has directed the DEO to cancel all the deputations made without the prior approval of the higher authorities except those to category-IV and on valid reasons.

The DEO was also asked to submit his explanation for issuing bulk deputations ignoring rules and in deviation of orders issued by the higher authorities.

UTF district president and general secretary K Muthyala Reddy and GV Ramana thanked the school education department for their initiation in the matter.