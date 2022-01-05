TRSMA resents State govt decision on closure of educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association on Tuesday submitted a written presentation to the State government opposing its decision on declaring holidays for all the educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

TRSMA pointed out that as there is less impact on children being infected with Coivd and Omicron, many countries where there are millions of cases are not shutting down educational institutions. "But in India, especially in Telangana schools are again been shut which is creating a problem for children's education and also affecting them psychologically

Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, the TRSMA State President said under these circumstances, there is no doubt that the closure of educational institutions again will cause irreparable damage. The decision to close schools is meaningless."