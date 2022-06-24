TS Ed CET, TS PGCET registration date extended to June 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the registration date for TS Ed.CET and TS PGCET 2022.

The registration date for both the exams has been extended till June 30. Candidates who wish to apply for PGCET and Ed.CET can apply online through the official site of pgecet.tsche.ac. in and edcet.tsche.ac. in.Post. Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1 and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 will be conducted on July 26 and 27.