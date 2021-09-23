TS ICET 2021 results to be released today

TS ICET results 2021: The results of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) will be released today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at the official website.

Along with the TS ICET results, the TSCHE will also release the state-wise rank list. Candidates who had appeared for the TS ICET 2021 exam can download the result and the rank card icet.tsche.ac.in by entering the hall ticket number and the date of birth.



The final answer key of the exam will be announced along with the result.



The TSCHE has conducted the TS ICET 2020 exam on August 19 and 20 for the candidates seeking admissions into MBA, MCA courses.



Minimum marks:



The minimum mark for students to pass the TS ICET examination is 25% or 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. At the same time, no minimum qualifying score is recommended for SC/ ST category students.

