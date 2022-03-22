TS inter 2022 practical exams to begin tomorrow

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to conduct intermediate practical exams from tomorrow. Around 3.52 lakh students will attend the practical exams at around 1,882 colleges across the state including 1.01 lakh students from BiPC and 1.56 lakh students from MPC courses and remaining students are from vocational and Geography students.

The intermediate board has decided to conduct the practical exams without the department officials. Following the inter board's decision, the department officials staged a protest at the office on Monday.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) president K Jangaiah, other members -- Ramakrishna Goud, Venkateshwarlu, Dr Koppishetty Suresh alleged that the intermediate board is biased towards private and corporate colleges. The police arrested the protestors and sent them to police station.