TS PGECET 2023 released: Check the link here

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PG ECET)-2023 results released on Thursday (June 8). The Chairman of Higher Education Council Limbadri released the results at 3 45 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at http://wwww.pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the rank cards by entering their PGECET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, Date of Birth details.

It is known that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has conducted PGECET for admissions in full-time ME, M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, M.Arch courses in universities and affiliated wngineering, pharmacy, architecture colleges in the academic year 2023-24. The entrance test was conducted under CBT system from May 29 to June 1.