Live
- Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness
- Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
- Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal
- All is not well in YSRCP on Razole front
- Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh
- Guj: Boat with Pak crew carrying drugs arrested
- Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
- Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara
- ‘Think before you apply”: Mamata’s Citizenship Law alarm
- Technova-2024 at Sri Vishnu Engg College concludes
Just In
TS PGECET engineering admissions begin on March 16
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET-2024) for admission into regular PG courses in engineering...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET-2024) for admission into regular PG courses in engineering will commence on March 16. According to TSCHE officials, the entrance exams will be held from June 6 to 9. The submission of online applications will start on March 16, and the deadline for submission without late fee is May 1.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT