TS PGECET engineering admissions begin on March 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET-2024) for admission into regular PG courses in engineering will commence on March 16. According to TSCHE officials, the entrance exams will be held from June 6 to 9. The submission of online applications will start on March 16, and the deadline for submission without late fee is May 1.

