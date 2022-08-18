TS Police Recruitment 2022: Hall tickets for constable exam to be released today

The preliminary written exam will be held on 28th of this month for filling the posts of constables in civil, transport, excise and other departments in the police department and the hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded from today (Thursday) through the official website. Meanwhile, Police Recruitment Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that if there is any difficulty for candidates in downloading the hall ticket should mail or call 9393711110, 9391005006. He said that there is an opportunity to download the hall tickets till August 26 at 12 pm.



The chairman suggested to take a print of the hall ticket and paste the passport size photograph of the candidate. Also the photograph used in the application and the photograph affixed on the hall ticket should be same. The chairman of the board clarified that if the photo is not affixed on the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

As a total of 6,61,196 candidates have applied, the Police Recruitment Board said that 1,601 examination centers have been set up in Hyderabad and surrounding areas and across the state. It is known that the notification for filling 15,644 constable posts in civil and other departments, 63 in transport and 614 in excise was issued last April. Preliminary written test will be conducted for the respective posts on 28th of this month from 10 am to 1 pm. The recruitment board has given many instructions to the candidates appearing for the constable written exam saying that candidates will not be allowed if they are late by one minute.